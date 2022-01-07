SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Friday afternoon were able to knock down a fire in a five-story residential building on Santana Row that required one person to be rescued from a second-story balcony.
The San Jose Fire Department received the call about the residential structure fire on the 300 block of Santana Row at about 2 p.m. Arriving fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which appeared to have originated from a dryer.
Fire was contained to the structure of origin within 20 minutes, according to a SJFD tweet.
Firefighters have extinguished a dryer fire in a 5-story residential structure on the 300 block of Santana Row. Fire was contained to the structure of origin. Crews safely performed a rescue of 1 occupant from the 2nd story balcony. No injuries to report at this time. TOC 2:01pm. pic.twitter.com/Gwsks5chvy
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 7, 2022
Crews were able to safely rescue one resident from the the second story balcony of the building. Firefighter said there were no injuries to report.