SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Former San Francisco Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nuru has been at the center of a federal investigation into public corruption at City Hall since he was arrested back in January 2020.

Nuru faces up to nine years in prison as part of the plea agreement announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds last month.

Nuru is next set to be sentenced on May 26 by U.S. District Judge William Orrick. He remains out of custody on bond.

Federal agents initially arrested Nuru along with Lefty O’Doul’s restaurant owner Nick Bovis in an alleged attempt to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help to obtain a restaurant concession.

Nuru’s arrest then kicked off an ongoing investigation into city corruption, with investigators alleging that over the years, Nuru accepted numerous bribes and kickbacks in exchange for giving favorable treatment on city contracts, including from the city’s garbage company Recology Inc.

Since Nuru’s arrest, a dozen defendants linked to the corruption investigation have been charged in federal court, along with three corporate entities. Among those charged include former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly and former Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services director Sandra Zuniga.

