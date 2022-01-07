SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An armed man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood on Friday morning, a police spokesman said.
At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person in a vehicle armed with a firearm in the area of Third and Cesar Chavez streets, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.
Hostage and crisis response negotiators also responded to the scene and authorities asked people to avoid the area during the standoff.
At about 9:40 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Rueca said. His name has not been released.
