OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials.

An OUSD spokesperson said around 500 teachers called in sick friday morning, leading to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “Non operational” because of the lack of staff.

Educators with signs posted on their cars drove past Oakland Unified headquarters Friday morning, protesting in a car caravan as part of the sick out.

“I am boosted. I’m not worried about myself. I’m worried about my two-year old son,” said Garfield Elementary teacher Tamara Henry.

The district warned parents Thursday that some teachers might stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge.

“We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district’s Thursday statement.

The district sent home rapid tests before winter break. More than 900 students and staff tested positive for COVID.

The district has information on its COVID-19 protocols posted on the OUSD website.

Educators are asking the district to implement a series of safety measures.

Among the demands are providing KN95 masks for all staff and students, weekly PCR testing for all students and staff and two weeks of remote learning to allow time for the implementation of these measures

Oakland Unified Director of Communications John Sasaki said KN95 masks for staff were delivered Thursday night, and masks for kids were on their way.

When asked if he knew when the masks for students would arrive, he replied, “When they get here.”

As far as the two weeks of virtual learning educators are calling for, Sasaki said the district is not planning on any broad closure of schools.

“We’re not planning on shutting schools,” Sasaki said. “Bottom line is this is not making things safe for our students.”

Teachers have additionally called for an extension of COVID sick leave and the installation of HEPA filters in cafeterias and large spaces. The teachers also want he changes to have no impact on school budgets.