NEW YORK (AP) — At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building, the deadliest blaze in New York City in more than three decades.
Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the children killed were 16 years old or younger.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation, fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Adams called the fire’s toll “horrific.” At a news conference Sunday near the building, he said: “This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”
Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said. “That is unprecedented in our city.”