TRUCKEE (CBS SF/AP) — The body of missing skier Rory Angelotta, who became lost at the Northstar Ski Resort during a whiteout blizzard on Christmas day, was discovered Saturday near a residential neighborhood roughly 3 miles from the boundaries of the resort.

Volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue discovered the body aided by a rescue canine around 10:42 a.m. Saturday. The remains were found approximately a half mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek.

“Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the ski resort boundaries and the backside of the resort, where searchers believed Angelotta had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions on the 25th,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements. There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity.”

After six days of an extensive search in extreme conditions, efforts were suspended on December 30th, after there was no evidence of Angelotta’s location. Due to the considerable distance Angelotta had travelled from the resort, it was not included in the original emergency search efforts.

“We offer our condolences to the family and hope that this will provide them closure to this tragic event,” deputies posted.

The Angelotta’s family also issued a statement.

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”