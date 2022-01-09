SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Anonymous callers tipped off police to suspected gang activity in a Santa Rosa neighborhood Saturday evening, leading to a pair of arrests and the seizure of two hand guns.

Investigators said they received two anonymous calls reporting a large gathering on Kenton Court at approximately 5:35 p.m. The callers reported that the large group was blocking traffic on the court and one individual swinging a bat.

They also told police they believed the gathering involved gang members since they were all wearing items of red clothing.

An SRPD drone was launched to check out the area prior to deployment of patrol officers. The drone was able to see the large group towards the end of the court who were blocking a portion of the roadway.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene. As the officers drove towards the end of the court, the large group of subjects — about 15 individuals — started to walk or run away.

Two suspects — 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident Ramos Contreras and Adrian Liscano-Ramos — were taken into custody.

A loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was located near the feet of Contreras. A second handgun — 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine — was located under a nearby car, along the path where several of the suspects had run.