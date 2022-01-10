COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Transit officials on Monday evening were reporting major BART delays at San Francisco’s Civic Center station for travelers headed to the East Bay due to a train with an equipment problem.

The SFBARTalert Twitter account initially posted about the problem at around 5:18 p.m., noting that there was a 10-minute delay in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton and Richmond directions due to the equipment problem.

A second tweet just after 5:30 p.m. escalated the problem to a major delay.

The SFBART Twitter account confirmed that pulling the train out of service was creating delays heading towards the East Bay.

According to KPIX News Desk Manager Brian Dinsmore, those delays were being compounded by inaccurate announcements regarding reroutes on the BART station platforms and on trains. He posted video from the Montgomery Station.

BART officials said more information on the delay would be provided as it became available.