SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Transit officials on Monday evening were reporting major BART delays at San Francisco’s Civic Center station for travelers headed to the East Bay due to a train with an equipment problem.

The SFBARTalert Twitter account initially posted about the problem at around 5:18 p.m., noting that there was a 10-minute delay in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton and Richmond directions due to the equipment problem.

A second tweet just after 5:30 p.m. escalated the problem to a major delay.

There is a major delay at Civic Center in the Antioch, Dublin / Pleasanton, berryessa and Richmond directions due to an equipment problem on a train. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 11, 2022

The SFBART Twitter account confirmed that pulling the train out of service was creating delays heading towards the East Bay.

A train at Civic Center is being pulled out of service due to equipment issues on the train. However, due to the stoppage there is major delays in the East Bay bound directions currently. We will update when we receive further information. https://t.co/IKp5ySCPI5 pic.twitter.com/DdSwKI4VpV — SFBART (@SFBART) January 11, 2022

According to KPIX News Desk Manager Brian Dinsmore, those delays were being compounded by inaccurate announcements regarding reroutes on the BART station platforms and on trains. He posted video from the Montgomery Station.

#breaking in #sf where @SFBART trying to coordinate reroutes at #montgomery due to a train issue. Confusion after wrong instructions announced on platform and on trains. pic.twitter.com/lYcPrvrkb0 — Brian Dinsmore (@BrianKPIX) January 11, 2022

BART officials said more information on the delay would be provided as it became available.