NAPA (CBS SF) — BottleRock organizers on Monday morning announced the line-up for the three-day Napa music festival’s 2022 edition including headliners Metallica, Pink, 21 Pilots and Luke Combs.
Others notable acts on the bill include the reunited classic rockers Black Crowes, hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore featuring local legends E-40 and Too $hort with Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg, Bay Area modern blues favorite Fantastic Negrito, DJ/producer Kygo and indie rock outfits CHVRCHES and Spoon.
The festival made the announcement at 8 a.m. Monday ahead of the Tuesday on-sale date for three-day festival tickets. The full festival line-up can be seen at the BottleRock website.

The BottleRock 2022 lineup is HERE! 🙌 🎶
3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 11th, at 10 a.m. PT.
PLUS: You could win 2 VIP passes to BottleRock 2022 by replying to this tweet telling us who you would give your second ticket to. pic.twitter.com/gcAqeB3Nq0
— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 10, 2022
While the 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled, last fall BottleRock 2021 drew capacity crowds to Napa with headliners Guns ‘N Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion. Even though COVID concerns led to planned headliner Stevie Nicks pulling out and health issues led to her replacement Chris Stapleton canceling at the last minute, the sold-out event was widely hailed as a success, thanks in part to the festival’s pandemic safety protocols.
Three-day festival passes, priced between $369 to $4,350, are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, though American Express cardholders currently have early access to buy tickets. More information on purchasing passes can be found at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.