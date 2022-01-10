FOLSOM, Sacramento County (CBS SF) – An inmate from Contra Costa County serving a life sentence at California State Prison, Sacramento for numerous offenses was found dead over the weekend and his cellmate is suspected in his death.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 37-year-old Deandre A. Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison located in Folsom shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. Officials said he was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Prison officials said Lewis has been in the prison since 2018 after he was convicted on numerous charges including aiding and abetting rape, forcible rape with fear of bodily injury and torture. Lewis had also been sentenced for human trafficking, pimping, false imprisonment, pandering a minor, assault, grand theft with a firearm and other charges.

Lewis’ cellmate, 36-year-old Shamar L. Thornton, has been identified as the alleged suspect, officials said.

Thornton has been at the prison since 2009 after he was convicted of murder in San Bernardino County. He was also convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse / cohabitant.

Officials said the investigative services unit at the prison is investigating and that the Office of Inspector General has been notified.

The cause of death will be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.