DALY CITY (BCN) — A mountain lion sighting in Daly City on Monday afternoon prompted police to warn residents in a neighborhood near Westmoor Park to use caution when leaving their homes.
Both police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife staffers are on scene in the area, near Westmoor and Baldwin avenues, police said in a news release shortly after 1 p.m.READ MORE: Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash
Daly City police also posted about the sighting on the department’s Twitter account.
READ MORE: Robert Durst, Real Estate Heir Convicted Of Killing Former KPIX Producer, Dies In Prison Hospital
**Mountain Lion Sighting**
Daly City Police Officers and Department of Fish and Wildlife are on scene in the area of Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. We do not have photos. Use caution leaving your house.
We will keep you updated as we receive more information.
— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) January 10, 2022
No other information about the sighting was immediately available.MORE NEWS: COVID: California Health Officials Allow Infected Hospital Staff Who Are Asymptomatic To Stay On The Job
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.