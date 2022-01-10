Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo.

Robert Durst, Real Estate Heir Convicted Of Killing Former KPIX Producer, Dies In Prison HospitalRobert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died.