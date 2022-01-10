SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police and arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire at a home in San Jose late Sunday night.

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were initially dispatched at 10:20 p.m. to N. 6th St. between E. Hedding St. and E. Mission St. to reports of a fire inside an apartment. Crews found an active fire on the second floor of a two-story Victorian house converted into apartments.

A second alarm was called at 10:29 p.m. and the fire was knocked down at 10:48 p.m., SJFD said. The Red Cross was called to assist seven people who were displaced along with three cats. Crews eventually cleared the fire scene just after 2 a.m. Monday.

The fire department said it was working with San Jose police and arson investigators who were in the very early stages of determining what started the fire and that the police department would provide further information.

There was no word of any injuries in the fire.