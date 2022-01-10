SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in North Bay on Monday said they are seeking the public’s help identifying vandals who damaged the fountain at the Holocaust memorial in Santa Rosa Memorial Park last week.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the cemetery at Santa Rosa Memorial Park located at 1900 Franklin Avenue. A park employee found the fountain at the Holocaust Memorial had been knocked over and sustained major damage. The employee believed the fountain was vandalized Friday between 9:15 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

The fountain at the Holocaust Memorial was previously vandalized and knocked over in 2020, a case that remains open. Police said they have not undetermined if the same suspect or suspects vandalized the Memorial Fountain in both incidents. Both cases are being investigated as incidents of vandalism and possibly hate crimes, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Detectives are overseeing the investigation and looking for anyone who might have witnessed the latest daytime vandalism.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in these crime. Anyone who saw the incident or has information about who vandalized the fountain at the Holocaust Memorial is asked to contact SRPD through their online crime tip page.