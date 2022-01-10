SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Like other businesses across San Francisco, the city’s public health department is suffering from worker shortages related to a surge in omicron cases among its staffers, forcing the department to temporary reduce hours at four testing sites.

Health officials said the short-term reduction would result in a loss of approximately 250 tests being administered per day. The current 7-day average at SFDPH-affiliated sites is 6,000 tests administered per day.

“(The) SFDPH-affiliated testing sites will be temporarily impacted with reduced hours due to COVID-related staffing shortages and because of an increase in processing times for test results given the high demand on laboratories across the country,” health officials said in a news release.

One of the sites, Southeast Health Center, will experience a reduction in hours on Monday only and then will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.

The other three sites impacted were:

Ella Hill Hutch — a reduction of three hours in the afternoon — new hours: 8am-2pm

Alemany — a reduction of two hours in the evening — new hours: 8am-6pm

SOMA (7th/Brannan) — a reduction of three hours in the morning beginning Tuesday — new hours: 12pm-6pm

With a steep surge in the demand for testing since early December, San Francisco health officials said, there has been a doubling in the number of tests administered at the sites.

“We want to emphasize that we anticipate this to be temporary period of time, and the sites will continue to operate far above their designated capacity,” officials said in the news release. “Additionally, SFDPH is working to minimize the impact of this temporary reduction by bringing in additional resources to augment capacity, including over 150,000 rapid tests due to arrive early this week.”

The SFDPH-affiliated sites currently account for about 60% of the tests administered at site locations in the city.

Over the weekend, Dr. Susan Ehrlich, chief executive officer Zuckerberg San Francisco General, said her emergency department was being overwhelmed by people seeking COVID tests.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this during the surges we’ve had so far,” she said. “So please don’t call 911, don’t walk into an emergency department either because you want a COVID test or because you are having mild symptoms of COVID.”

“Most cases of COVID are mild and you can stay home,” Ehrlich added. “If you have symptoms, if you’re feeling sick, you should stay home, take care of yourself and try to stay away from other people as much as possible.”