SAN JOSE (CBSF) — A homeless man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 women, according to the San Jose Police Department.
The assault was reported on January 7, according to authorities. A photo snapped by one of the victims led police to suspect Dionte Foster. Officers located the Foster in the area of South Fourth Street and San Carlos Street and arrested him without incident.
The suspect was booked him into Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of sexual assault. According to police, Foster was arrested for a similar assault in July.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tran of SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408 277-4102.