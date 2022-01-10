SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident sprang into action when he saw truck burglars at work. What followed was the nightmare of every victim during the surge in smash-and-grab crimes.

Security video shows the man running out of his home, and holding what appears to be a phone, filming two suspects stealing from the grey pickup truck.

San Francisco police say he yelled at the thieves, as they hopped into a getaway car driven by a third suspect on 11th Avenue near Ortega Street January 5th around 8:15 a.m.

Police say one of the suspects opened fire, but there was no report of injuries.

Neighbor Scott Cho was home at the time and heard the shot.

“I found out the two guys were basically robbing the truck, taking the equipment out, and my neighbor across the street saw the whole thing, so he started to video the guys, and tried to get the license plate,” he said.

Police say several items including tools were stolen from the truck. Cho said it belongs to the victim’s contractor.

“No one thought that for stealing equipment, they’re going to be pulling out a gun and start shooting at you. That’s uncalled for,” he added.

“Coming here 6 months ago from a place like Arizona where a majority – I don’t know about the majority – but a lot of us are armed there. I’m not used to being this defenseless, especially in such a really terrifying situation like what occurred,” said neighbor Daniel Anderson.

Anderson lives on the same street. He said last month, thieves pulled up in a car and stole two bicycles outside his front door, which was captured on security video.

Cho says his car was stolen in front of his home about a year and a half ago.

“It’s very safe and quiet around here, but the thing is the last I’d say 4 or 5 years, it’s changed a lot,” said Cho.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.