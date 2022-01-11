BERKELEY (CBS SF) – After Berkeley Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant last week, a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of an untraceable handgun and several baggies of cocaine.

Police say the arrest occurred just after 3:23 a.m on Jan. 5, when an officer noticed a vehicle parked in a grassy area near Ashby Avenue and Frontage Road. A database search revealed the owner of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

The officer approached the car’s owner, a 27-year-old man, while he was under the hood of the vehicle. After confirming his identity and arresting him, officers discovered the un-serialized handgun (AKA Ghost Gun)—with an extended magazine and several baggies of powder cocaine.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect the next day with PC 25400(a)(1)—possession of a concealed firearm, PC 32310(c)—possession of a large capacity magazine, and HS 11350(a)—possession of a controlled substance.