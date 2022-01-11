OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland City Councilmembers Dan Kalb, Noel Gallo and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban so-called “ghost guns” and unfinished gun parts.

The proposed ordinance would ban the possession, sale, purchasing, receiving or manufacturing of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver, used to make privately manufactured firearms that are untraceable.

Unfinished frames or receivers and ghost gun kits cost far less than guns produced by licensed manufacturers and ghost gun buyers are also able to avoid background checks and waiting periods.

“This effort will give the City of Oakland a new tool to remove these untraceable, dangerous firearms from our streets to fight the scourge of gun violence that is ripping the fabric of our communities apart,” said Councilmember Kalb in a prepared statement.

“It is essential that we protect our community from the dangers of gun violence — which requires taking action to get illegal guns off the streets,” said Kaplan in a statement. “I am honored to support this important effort to help stop the deadly risks from ghost guns in our community.”

In Oakland, the percentage of ghost guns among the firearms seized by police jumped from 6.7% in 2019 to 16.5% in 2020. As of March 2021, accounted for 21.7% of confiscated firearms.

“By seeking to reduce the number of unregistered and illegal guns assembled from parts – often obtained through the mail – the ordinance will make it harder for those most prone to violence to obtain and use these weapons,” said Gallo in a prepared statement.

Violators of the ordinance would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months and/or a fine of up to $1,000 for each offense. The city may also levy civil penalties of $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation, and $5,000 for each subsequent violation.

Similar laws have already been implemented in San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The city council’s Public Safety Committee voted Tuesday to forward the ghost gun to the full city council for consideration. A vote was expected on January 18.