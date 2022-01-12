OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are looking for the person who casually shoved an elderly woman to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown in an assault captured on a surveillance camera, and are also looking for the victim.

Oakland police said the daytime assault happened Monday at 9th and Franklin streets. The woman was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground.

The man kept walking northbound on Franklin St. and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor scrapes to her legs and investigators are efforts were being made to locate the victim, described as Asian, about 70 years old, five feet tall with a slim build.

Additional video shows the assault of elderly woman from a different angle @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/anZRkTylm6 — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) January 12, 2022

Investigators were working to obtain additional video footage.

The suspect was described by Oakland police sources as a Black man, about 35 years old, six feet tall with a skinny build.

Police said the charges would be assault with force likely to cause bodily injury and elder abuse. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728.