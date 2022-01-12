OAKLAND (BCN) — As BART makes strides in its power cable replacement project, trains will run until midnight on Sundays again starting Feb. 14.

Since before the pandemic, the transportation service has been working to replace power cables in the San Francisco tunnel with voter-approved Measure RR funding.

BART typically reduces its service from 5 lines to 3 lines on Sundays to give crews space to work on the cables. BART on Twitter said the project shaved off 15 months of late-night Sunday construction work thanks to reduced hours during the pandemic.

In response, BART will also run 5-line service on Sundays when single-track construction is not in place.

The service has allocated 16 Sundays for single-tracked, 3-line service this year to finish the project.

More information on single-tracking Sundays can be found on the BART website.

Also starting Feb. 14, Dublin riders can take rides to Berryessa and San Jose with a Blue Line train waiting on the opposite platform at Bay Fair during all service hours.

BART will also update the transfer timetable between their service times and Caltrain’s, though BART said they expect few changes except for the Sunday schedule expansion.

BART said weekday service will remain unchanged except for minor departure time changes.

