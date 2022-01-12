SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man following a fatal shooting in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting along the 1300 block of Geneva Ave. between Munich and Athens streets at around 4:48 p.m. They found a 68-year-old man who had been shot and began life-saving measures on him until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to San Francisco police, officers obtained information on the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Lenard Liu of San Francisco. Officers located Liu and placed him under arrest. Further details about the investigation and circumstances of Liu’s arrest were not available from police.

Liu was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.