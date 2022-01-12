STOCKTON (BCN) — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a residential robbery in Stockton, police said.

Xavier Steve Lozano, 36, and Karina Grace Gentry, 34, were arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of residential robbery, auto theft, and possession of stolen property.

Officers responded at 9:52 a.m. to the 2400 block of Cornflower Street in Stockton on reports of a residential robbery in progress.

According to police, the suspects stole a vehicle and fled from responding officers, but police did not follow for safety reasons.

When police located the missing vehicle, which has been abandoned, they searched the 2400 block of East Washington Street using a drone.

One of the suspects was taken into custody without incident and the other was arrested by use of a police K-9.

Lozano and Gentry were set to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.