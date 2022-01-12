SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are seeking the public’s help in solving a May homicide near a light rail station, releasing surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2002-2005 Honda Accord, missing a right rear hubcap.
READ MORE: San Jose City Council Unanimously Approves New Tougher COVID Booster Mandate
The surveillance video captured the vehicle fleeing the area of the shooting, police said.
On May 31 at about 1:07 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot near the VTA light rail Virginia Station at Highway 87 and West Virginia St. They found a victim who had been shot at least once and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his wounds.
The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Thomas Calamia. Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the police department’s homicide unit a1t (408) 277-5283.