SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officers responding to a burglary at a restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning arrived to find the business had been damaged by a fire that investigators have determined was set intentionally, police said.
Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the business in the 700 block of Valencia Street.READ MORE: Supreme Court Blocks COVID Vaccine Rule for Companies, Allows Health Care Worker Mandate
No one was injured in the fire and police have not released any suspect information in the case.READ MORE: Alameda Police Search For Suspects After Brazen Armed Robbery
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
MORE NEWS: Resident Hospitalized From Fire At Petaluma Apartment
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.