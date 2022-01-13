SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A single-vehicle crash has blocked northbound lanes of the Great Highway in San Francisco Thursday, and police were investigating whether a second crash on the roadway was related.

A red Jeep lost control and smashed into a light post, flipping over in front of the Beach Chalet restaurant.

Firefighters were able to extract the driver, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Avoid the Great Highway going Northbound in front of Ocean Beach. A red Jeep had lost control and overturned and took out a light post in front of The Beach Chalet restaurant. SF firefighters extracted driver, treated and transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/94NL1QnvVD — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) January 13, 2022

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the cause were not immediately known. Police were investigating whether a second crash on Great Highway and Noriega, south of the Jeep crash scene, was related to the incident.

There was no estimated time of reopening the northbound lanes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.