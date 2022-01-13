COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A single-vehicle crash has blocked northbound lanes of the Great Highway in San Francisco Thursday, and police were investigating whether a second crash on the roadway was related.

A red Jeep lost control and smashed into a light post, flipping over in front of the Beach Chalet restaurant.

Firefighters were able to extract the driver, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the cause were not immediately known. Police were investigating whether a second crash on Great Highway and Noriega, south of the Jeep crash scene, was related to the incident.

There was no estimated time of reopening the northbound lanes.

Crash scene on Great Highway and Noriega Ave. in San Francisco, January 13, 2022.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.