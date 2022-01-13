PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – A one-alarm fire in Petaluma early Thursday morning resulted in one person being hospitalized with smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 1400 block of Technology Lane, where crews arrived to find a mattress fire in a unit on the third floor of a three-story building, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.
The flames had been mostly extinguished by the unit's automatic sprinkler system, and firefighters brought it under control within 15 minutes.
The person suffering from what fire officials called “mild” smoke inhalation was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, according to the Fire Department.
