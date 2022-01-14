DALLAS (CBS SF) — The 49ers headed to Texas Friday afternoon for their epic showdown with historic rivals the Cowboys this Sunday, but plenty of die-hard Niners fans were already taking over Dallas.

Members of the 49ers 408 Empire crew reported a sizable contingent of Niner Nation had landed before the team had even taken to the skies.

“We’re seeing it already it was a sea of red coming into the airport and its only Friday. We’re going to take over that stadium just like we’ve done all season,” said Jesse Mendez, who is part of a group of 20 South Bay fans who are going to the game and are already making their presence known.

“They’re already giving us dirty looks from the freeway over here. I think one of them even gave us the birdie, ha, ha,” said Abel Rueda, who was waving a 49ers flag in downtown Dallas.

Last week against the Rams, SoFi Stadium in L.A. stadium seemed more red than blue.

“We didn’t just go to their house, we took over that house. It was our house,” said Jessa Walsh, who was shopping for more 49ers gear in the team store at Levi’s Stadium.

Dallas is already taking note. The Morning News had a headline that 49er fans might be a factor Sunday, and the Cowboys Nation twitter account pleaded with their fan base not to sell playoff tickets to 49ers fans.

“I’ve always said my two favorite teams are the Cowboys and whoever is playing against the 49ers,” said former San Jose Police Chief, now Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who is a life long Cowboys fan and plans to attend the game in person.

“I didn’t move all the way over here to watch the game from home,” Garcia said.

He also doesn’t want to see Dallas lose its home field advantage.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t happen. We have a white out planned. It will be visible. Die hard fans will be there and cheering them on,” Garcia said.

“These guys are supposed to be America’s team. I think we flipped that,” Mendez said.