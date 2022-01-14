OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A French bulldog was robbed at gunpoint from its owner Thursday night in Oakland and the owner is offering a reward for its safe return.

The unidentified owner says she was walking with her dog “Dezzie” near Park View Terrace and Montecito Ave. in Adam’s Point near Lake Merritt around 7 p.m. when she was approached by someone with a gun who took her dog. The woman was not hurt.

Dezzie’s owner says he is six years old and she has had him since he was a puppy. She is offering a $5,000 reward for his return and said she could be reached at 415-323-5278.

Oakland police confirmed it was investigating the armed robbery of a pet in the area and that the gunman left the area in a vehicle.

Police asked anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the department’s Robbery Division investigators at 510-238-3326.

The theft comes two weeks after a French bulldog was violently snatched from her owner in San Francisco’s Marina District on New Year’s Day. The dog was recovered two days later in Sacramento after a person who purchased the dog called police after seeing reports of the stolen dog.

No arrests have been made in that case, although the suspect vehicle was found in San Pablo driven by a man who was determined not to be the robbery suspect.