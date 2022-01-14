KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EVENT: MLK REMEMBERED

Saturday 2 – 4 pm

San Francisco’s Tenderloin Museum invites you to a special celebration this Saturday: I Have A Dream, celebrating the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. Residents of the Tenderloin with musicians, singers, poets, dancers and entrepreneurs unite for this one-of-a-kind celebration. Come one come all and celebrate!

tenderloinmuseum.org

MOVIE: DELICIOUS

Now streaming

“Delicious” is the tasty tale of what’s said to be one of the first restaurants in rural France. It’s set in 1789, just before the French Revolution and a servant embarks on a mission to become a chef and free himself from his grim existence. The plan works, almost. After serving disagreeable offerings things improve for the chef when a female apprentice arrives and elevates the cuisine but not the grumpy chef’s status. This is a fun foodie romp with gourmet food porn galore. And yes, the film is in French (with English subtitles) but the glorious cinematography does all the talking. I highly recommend this French flick and its title says it all.

samuelgoldwynfilms.com/delicious/

EAT: CONCORD COMFORT FOOD WEEK

Now through January 31

More food and now more than ever local restaurants and bars need your support. Visit Concord invites all foodies to celebrate Concord’s 5th Annual Comfort Food Week, starting Friday. Discover new dining spots and support your all-time favorites at the dozens of participating Concord restaurants. New for this year, a culinary passport that unlocks special discounts and offerings at participating restaurants. From Bambino’s for pasta & pizza to Barney’s Hickory Pit for BBQ plus brews at Concord Tap House and awesome ales at Epidemic Ales combined with diverse cuisine from India, Mexico and Nicaragua … there is comfort food for every palate.

visitconcordca.com/eat-drink/concord-comfort-food-week/

MUSIC: “BRIGHTSIDE” by THE LUMINEERS

Download NOW

The Lumineers look on the Brightside with the release of their 4th studio album. The American folk-rock foursome is more electric than acoustic on this latest musical outing. There are whispers of Tom Petty here (Where We Are & A.M. Radio) but bigger, more anthemic cuts (Big Shot & Reprise) that will inspire a stadium of fans to chant along with hopeful hearts and lit-up iPhones in hand. Though I did not hear a “Ho-Hey” hit on Brightside I did find a collection of songs that gets under your skin, that will grow and illuminate in time.

thelumineers.com

SPORT: GO NINERS

Sunday 1:30 p.m.

The 49er Faithful unite this Sunday as red & gold take on the Dallas Cowboys in enemy territory. This first-round playoff game is the Niners’ first step to getting a spot in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood. GO NINERS!!

49ers.com

TV: YELLOWSTONE

Sunday

I can’t get enough of this modern-day Western, a tale of gold diggers causing chaos for a cattle rancher in the Rockies. Kevin Costner brings movie star magic to his role as the cowboy hanging onto a time past. A great support cast with more family drama than the Ewings (Dallas) makes this compelling TV. New episodes are unleashed Sundays on Paramount Plus.

paramountnetwork.com/shows/yellowstone

Enjoy your weekend.

