REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man who operated a driving school has been arrested for alleged sex crimes involving minors.

Redwood City Police said the suspect was arrested last week following an investigation that began in mid-December.

The investigation was launched after the California Department of Motor Vehicles notified them about an instructor they believed was engaging in criminal activity with a juvenile female student driver. Police said the instructor is not affiliated with the DMV.

With the help of multiple agencies, an undercover female police officer, along with investigations on social media, investigators said they were able to find evidence of the suspect furnishing pornography to juveniles.

The suspect, identified as Johnnatan ZelayaIzaguirre, was arrested on January 4. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

ZelayaIzaguirre owns and operates the California Driving Academy, a driving school that operates in San Mateo County.

Police said they are reviewing electronic items seized at ZelayaIzaguirre’s home and business. The investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately known when ZelayaIzaguirre’s would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information about the case or similar activity involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Perna at 650-780-1000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 650-780-7110.