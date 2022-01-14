REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Officials in Redwood City announced that City Hall would be closed to the public for at least another two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 omicron surge.

According to a statement released Friday, the building will continued to be closed to in-person services through at least the end of January. The city said they would re-evaluate based on data and guidance from health officials at that time.

“January is going to be a tough month,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said. “This is an extraordinarily challenging time for our whole community. We believe these steps will help us continue to provide services during this surge.”

City Hall has been closed since the start of the new year, with officials holding services virtually “to the greatest extent possible.”

In their announcement, officials noted continued high case rates in the county during the surge, which have reached the highest levels during the pandemic. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in San Mateo County are up 440% from two weeks ago.

Along with City Hall, officials said other services are being impacted, including longer wait times for building and fire inspections.

The surge also continues to effect the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services department, as indoor gym use is closed and lunch programs have been moved outdoors or to pick up service. Meanwhile, in-person library services will stay open, with capacity limited to 25%.

Other communities in the Bay Area have closed their city halls or reduced hours during the surge, including Vallejo, Brentwood and Hayward.