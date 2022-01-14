SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood last week has been arrested.

San Francisco Police said Friday that the suspect was arrested in the area of Arleta Avenue and Rutland Street around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Angel Leonel Garcia, was booked on multiple charges, including mayhem, sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse.

Police allege that Garcia attacked the 71-year-old victim in the area of Mansell Street and Visitaction Avenue near McLaren Park around 5:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard the victim screaming and saw her being pinned down by the suspect, before leaving the scene. The witnesses, who feared for their safety, called police from their home and did not see what happened to the victim.

When police arrived, the victim was not at the scene. The victim was found in a local hospital a short time later.

Officers who responded to the hospital found the victim, who had suffered from lacerations. She told police that the suspect was hiding in the bushes before she was attacked.

The victim said the suspect threw her to the ground and assaulted her in a sexual manner. She tried to free herself but was not able to, and that the suspect bit her while she was pinned to the ground.

Following the attack, police said the victim flagged down a Good Samaritan on Visitacion Avenue who helped the victim call her husband. The husband then arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

According to jail records, Garcia is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.