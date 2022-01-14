SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco teacher unions reached an agreement late Thursday night with the district that provides for masks and testing for all students and workers in an effort to keep schools open during the current COVID surge.

The agreement between the San Francisco Unified School District and the teachers’ union would guarantee N95, KN95 or NF94 masks for all students and staff, along with weekly COVID testing at all school locations for those who request it.

In addition, any employees who test positive or have symptoms would receive 10 days of supplemental paid sick leave.

The agreement is between SFUSD and five unions – the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21; San Francisco Building Trades Council; Service Employees International Union Local 1021; United Administrators of San Francisco Local 3; and United Educators of San Francisco.

“Educators and all school workers have been keeping our schools and communities safe in the midst of incredible challenges. This agreement with SFUSD will provide the necessary testing, masks, and COVID sick leave to provide for safe schools now,” said United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) President Cassondra Curiel in a prepared statement. “All of us want to be able to do our jobs so students can learn safely. Though we should have had this agreement a week ago, we are proud of the big step forward that was made tonight.”

The unions said thousands of workers, parents, and supporters pressed the district for the protections through petitions and letters.

“It’s critical that school workers be able to stay home when they are sick without losing their ability to pay their bills, and the agreement that we’ve worked hard to reach will allow this—making all of us safer, so teachers can teach, our students can learn, and our schools can stay open,” said SEIU 1021 SFUSD Chapter President Rafael Picazo in a prepared statement.