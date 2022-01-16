SONOMA (CBS SF) — One person died and two other people were hospitalized Sunday following a collision triggered by a car trying to pass unsafely on State Route 116 near Sonoma, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck was reported about 11:15 a.m. along 116, also known as Stage Gulch Road, near the intersection of Watmaugh Road.
A silver Cadillac headed westbound tried to pass other cars and ending colliding with three vehicles headed eastbound. The first two crashes were minor collisions but the third was a major crash involving a Ford F-350 pickup truck, the CHP said.
A passenger in the Cadillac, described as an older teen, died at the scene. The Cadillac’s driver and another teen inside the car were hospitalized with major injuries.
One-way traffic controls were in effect on the road as of 3 p.m.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed