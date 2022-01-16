COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SONOMA (CBS SF) — One person died and two other people were hospitalized Sunday following a collision triggered by a car trying to pass unsafely on State Route 116 near Sonoma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported about 11:15 a.m. along 116, also known as Stage Gulch Road, near the intersection of Watmaugh Road.

Fatal Crash on Route 116

Fatal crash on Route 116 in Sonoma County Jan. 16, 2022. (CBS)

A silver Cadillac headed westbound tried to pass other cars and ending colliding with three vehicles headed eastbound. The first two crashes were minor collisions but the third was a major crash involving a Ford F-350 pickup truck, the CHP said.

A passenger in the Cadillac, described as an older teen, died at the scene. The Cadillac’s driver and another teen inside the car were hospitalized with major injuries.

One-way traffic controls were in effect on the road as of 3 p.m.

