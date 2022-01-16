STOCKTON (BCN) — Police in Stockton are investigating two separate weekend shootings in the space of less than 12 hours that left one victim dead and two injured, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area of Funston Avenue and Bradford Street at around at 5:26 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 42-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was located and pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Investigators said no motive or suspect information has been found.

In the earlier shooting, police said a man and woman were wounded after being shot several times Saturday night in a parked car near Stockton.

That incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 8600 block of Lower Sacramento Road, an unincorporated area north of Stockton.

Police said the 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were sitting in their car when two men approached them, and one suspect shot at them several times.

The victims were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot. No suspect information or motive was found in that shooting.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the investigations division at (209) 937-8323.

