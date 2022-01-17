ARLINGTON, Texas (KPIX 5) — The Dallas Cowboys were hoping for a white-out and a win over the 49ers, but they didn’t get either.

At best, AT&T Stadium was a candy cane of color – almost equal parts of red and white. And after the game, Niners fans seemed to take over the place.

“We beat ’em. Oh, it was a game. But we beat ’em,” said 49ers fan Jesse Mendez, who led a large group of South Bay fans to Dallas to cheer on the Red and Gold.

On Monday, some in the group known as the “408 Empire” could hardly speak.

“I was yelling at the game trying to help my team. I sound like Kermit the Frog right now, but it was well worth it,” said Isaac Vallejo.

Niners fans travel well, and they came to Dallas from around the country. And just maybe, they gave the team on the field enough of a spark to get the win.

“We showed our presence at that stadium and you could hear when our team was doing what they were doing, we stood up and got loud for them and they knew we were there,” Mendez said.

Fans say there was some teasing and taunting in person and on social media, such as one tweet from DFW Airport which said their gift shops stocked up on tissues for 49er Faithful to wipe their eyes on the flight home.

But as CBS cameras showed at the end of the game, it was the Cowboys who were crying.

“They were so heartbroken, they really thought they had this win, but no way,” said Desiree Herrera.

Now, it’s on to Green Bay, where these fans say it will be colder and tougher to get a ticket, but plans for a tailgate and takeover at Lambeau Field are already underway.

“That whole town is about football and Green Bay. It’s a little harder to take that one over but we’ve done it wherever we go,” Mendez said.