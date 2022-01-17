SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the San Francisco Bay Area residents took time Monday to remember the remarkable life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Here’s a list of events:
- The National Park Services will hold the first of five free entrance days in 2022. Lists of Parks: nps.gov/orgs/1207/fee-free-days-2022.htm
- 8 a.m. and noon — Kaiser Permanente psychologists, social workers and therapists working at Oakland and Richmond clinics hold an one-day to protest Kaiser going on it’s commitment to make Martin Luther King Jr. a paid holiday. 8 a.m. picket: 3600 BROADWAY, OAKLAND
Noon Rally: 300 LAKESIDE DRIVE; OAKLAND
- 8:45 a.m. — San Jose parks, recreation and neighborhood services department hold their annual MLK Day clean-up event at Marijane Hamann Park. 2747 WESTFIELD AVE., SAN JOSE
- 9 a.m. — Higher Ground Neighborhood Development Corp. holds annual MLK Day service with volunteers fanning out around Oakland’s Edes Av. Area. START: 10495 EDES AVE., OAKLAND
- 9 a.m. — THE Oshman Family JCC holds their annual MLK National Day of Service. Some participants will work at satellite locations including Mitchell Park at noon. Start: JCC, 3921 FABIAN WAY, PALO ALTO; Closing event: 600 E MEADOW DRIVE, PALO ALTO
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — A MLK Day Celebration at the North Richmond Farm. Lend a hand around the garden and join in a community gathering. Urban Tilth North Richmond Farm, 323 Brookside Drive
- 11 a.m. — Members of the Anti-Terror Project holds their 8th annual “Day Of Action To Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy” with a car caravan. Caravan departs at 12:30 p.m. PORT OF OAKLAND, 2777 MIDDLE HARBOR ROAD, OAKLAND
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Uhuru MLK Day Oakland: The event, sponsored by the African People’s Education and Defense Fund and Black Star Industries, is set to begin with a screening of historical footage celebrating civil rights and Black power movement leaders from the 1950s and ’60s. Free, registration required. Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland. uhurufurniture.blogspot.com
- 10:30-12:30 p.m. — San Francisco Black and Jewish Unity Coalition MLK Day March: A march in downtown San Francisco in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and human rights. The march is set to begin near the Caltrain Station at Fourth and Townsend and go 1.5 miles, ending at Yerba Buena Gardens.
- Noon-1:45 p.m. — Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Film Festival and Discussion. Get access to the films “A. Philip Randolph: For Jobs and Freedom,” “At the River I Stand,” “Brick by Brick: A Civil Rights Story,” “Martin Luther King Jr.: Been to the Mountaintop,” “Courageous People Who Changed the World” and “Martin’s Big Words” through Kanopy using your Oakland Public Library card. Registration required. Online event. oaklandlibrary.org
- 1-3:30 p.m. — 19th annual MLK Day Music Festival. Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade, Mission Street between Third and Fourth streets in San Francisco
