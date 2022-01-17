LARKSPUR (CBS SF/BCN) – Marin County officials announced this week they are holding a public meeting Tuesday to the public for feedback on its plan to convert a former skilled nursing facility in Larkspur into permanent housing for homeless people.

People can weigh in on the plan by participating in a public online meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be on Zoom and the passcode is 570414.

People can also call in by dialing 888-788-0099 and using the webinar ID 941 6010 0725 and passcode 570414. Spanish translation and captions are available.

Marin County Supervisor Katie Rice, who represents the area around the proposed site at 1251 S. Eliseo Drive, is scheduled to participate in the meeting along with other stakeholders, according to county officials.

The plan is to build between 43 and 50 units of “permanent supportive housing” for single adults experiencing homelessness in the county.

In addition to housing, the site would feature a range of services including case management, mental health, educational and vocational programs.

Episcopal Community Services will own the building, which sits near Corte Madera Creek, and would also serve as the facility’s operator.

