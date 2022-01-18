SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that officers arrested a suspect in a fencing operation over the weekend who had an estimated $185,000 in merchandise, some of it from the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, the CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force carried out an operation that netted the suspect's arrest and recovered the stolen merchandise, which came from numerous retailers all around the Bay Area.
Among the bags and bags of stolen merchandise were items from the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, according to CHP officials. Dozens of thieves overwhelmed the store back in November in an incident that garnered national attention.
CHP did not identify the suspect but booked and charged them with organized retail crimes.
Organized retail theft incidents may be reported to CHP online.