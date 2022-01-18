MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Tuesday that bans natural gas from being used to power new homes and buildings in unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance will prohibit the installation of natural gas piping in all new residential buildings and hotels, offices, and retail buildings in unincorporated parts of the county.

The vote was 4-1, with District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen saying many of her constituents believe the ordinance is an overreach.

“I’m concerned about the state of California’s ability to provide sufficient clean electricity that really could power the entire state, as there seems to be this shift,” Andersen said. “And we saw such a loss of hydroelectric power in the drought, in the wake of wildfires, so I really think it’s a little premature to be jumping this far.”

Board members have pointed out there are new state rules mandating solar power for most new development. The county ordinance will affect unincorporated areas where the California Energy Commission has accepted studies demonstrating the cost effectiveness of the new requirements.

The 2019 California Energy Code allows local jurisdictions to establish stricter building codes if that local authority finds it necessary because of local climate, geological, topographical, or environmental conditions.

In Sept. 2020, Contra Costa adopted a climate emergency resolution, saying the county should require electricity over gas in new construction. A county staff report in August said, “The built environment is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the county and in California.”

The ordinance won’t apply to future developments already approved before the new law is enacted. The ordinance also won’t prohibit emergency backup power sources, like generators, that run on fossil fuel sources.

The new law would have to be approved by the California Energy Commission before being enacted. Staff recommended the county put the new ordinance in effect July 1.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.