SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A candlelight vigil for Michelle Go, a Bay Area woman killed in a horrific attack on a New York City subway platform, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Portsmouth Square in the San Francisco’s Chinatown.
Go, a Berkeley native and former Fremont resident, was pushed onto the subway tracks in front of an approaching train Saturday morning. A 61-year-old homeless man, Simon Martial, was arrested and charged with murder, along with a parole violation.READ MORE: Suspect In November Smash-and-Grab Robbery At High-End Sneaker Store In Santa Clara Arrested
The vigil is being organized in cooperation with the New York nonprofit Asians Fighting Injustice, a group dedicated to fighting against the rise in hate crimes in New York City.
In an Instagram post, interested volunteers are asked to message @–dearcommunity to offer their support.READ MORE: Santa Clara County Receives $22M Project Homekey Grant To Convert Hotel Into Supportive Housing
“We are mourning, and we will heal with our East Coast brothers and sisters,” the post reads.
Family and friends were also scheduled to hold a candlelight vigil in Go’s honor on Tuesday at Times Square in New York.MORE NEWS: Robbers Shoot 40-Year-Old Man During Incident In San Francisco’s Soma Neighborhood
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.