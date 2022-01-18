CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – East Bay Rep. Jerry McNerney announced Tuesday that he is not seeking-re-election in 2022, joining more than two dozen Democrats who plan to leave Congress after the midterm elections.

“I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms,” said McNerney, whose district covers parts of eastern Contra Costa County, along with San Joaquin and Sacramento counties.

In his retirement statement, McNerney noted his accomplishments in office including the creation of a veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County. He also noted with investments in infrastructure, public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and healthcare access.

A former energy consultant and CEO of a wind power startup, McNerney first ran for Congress in 2004 in the 11th Congressional District, which at the time covered parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties. McNerney lost 61-39% against incumbent Richard Pombo.

In 2006, McNerney again faced off against Pombo, who was heavily favored by pollsters at the time. McNerney defeated the Republican incumbent, in an election that swept Democrats into control of Congress and made Nancy Pelosi the first female Speaker of the House. He has won re-election seven times since.

“I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them,” McNerney said. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”

McNerney joins at least 26 Democrats who have decided not to seek re-election, including Rep. Jackie Speier of San Mateo.