SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police said Tuesday they are investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood last week that left a 43-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Eddy Street, according to police.
An assailant allegedly shot the victim twice before fleeing in a sedan-type vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries.
Police haven't announced any arrests in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
