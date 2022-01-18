SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old is facing a series charges following his arrest in the November smash-and-grab robbery of a high-end sneaker store in Santa Clara, authorities said Tuesday.

Gregory Jefferson was arrested on January 13 at his home in Pittsburg where Santa Clara police found 30 boxes of luxury sneakers, clothing, and hangers with the store’s name, Fix Kicks, on them, according to Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Mike Vidmar. Police also seized a “ghost gun” assault weapon with a 30-round magazine loaded with ammunition.

Jefferson will be arraigned Tuesday on charges of organized retail theft, commercial burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and an assault weapon violations. Vidmar told KPIX 5 that the investigation continues into about 17 other suspects involved in the November 23 robbery at the Fix Kicks store at the Santa Clara Town Center, but there was no information on additional arrests.

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. and the group stole about $80,000 worth of merchandise, using a 9mm firearm to break into the business. Five days later just before 11:30 p.m., 28 people broke into the same store, using a saw to get through a metal security gate and making off with $112,000 worth of merchandise, according to the DA’s office.

The investigation by Santa Clara police led to the identification of Jefferson as an active participant in both robberies.

The DA’s office said Fix Kicks was forced to close its retail location and conduct only online sales because of the repeated robberies and significant losses late last year.

“During the holiday season, there was a lot of attention on organized store invasions throughout the Bay Area,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a preparted statement. “Now, I hope there will be attention on the determined and ongoing efforts of law enforcement to stop, arrest, and prosecute them. In this case, a Santa Clara detective and our Crime Strategies Unit worked as a team to take a dangerous criminal off the streets.”

Jefferson was in custoday on $500,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.