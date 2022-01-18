SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The attorney for an accused Los Gatos “party mom” who allegedly held booze-fueled teen sex parties made a plea for a judge to set bail for her Tuesday, but not before a group of her teen victims lined up to try and stop it.

47-year-old Shannon O’Connor appeared in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday clad in an orange jumpsuit.

Santa Clara County prosecutors say O’Connor — aka Shannon Bruga — hosted teen parties in Los Gatos for about a year. One of her sons — also a teenager — was involved in the parties.

The laundry list of 39 offenses — ranging from felony child endangerment and sexual assault to multiple misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and providing alcohol to minors — were detailed in a press release and charging documents filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office last October.

O’Connor was arrested in Star, Idaho, northeast of Boise, in October where she and her two teenage sons moved to earlier this year. She currently faces 39 charges including felony child endangerment, sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child, and providing alcohol to a person under age 21.

Her attorney made a request to set bail Tuesday. However, the deputy district attorney said multiple victims and their parents made a plea for the judge to keep O’Connor behind bars.

Some of them testified about the fear they would feel if O’Connor were released.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, one of the female victims said O’Connor “robbed me of my innocence” and left her with searing “memories I’ll have to live with the rest of my life.”

“The victims and their families showed incredible bravery to come forward today and make statements to the court about how they would feel if this violent defendant were released into the community,” said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise.

Currently, O’Connor is being held in custody on no bail. The judge is set to decide whether to set bail at a hearing scheduled for February 3rd.