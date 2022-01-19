SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two pedestrians were killed and another injured Tuesday night after they were struck crossing Almaden Expressway in San Jose.

According to San Jose police, officers responded to the area of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Ave. for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians at approximately 8:24 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2017 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Almaden Expressway in the No. 1 lane in the area of Foxworthy Ave.

The Toyota then struck three adult pedestrians who were crossing Almaden Expressway outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrians were crossing from the west side towards the east side of the expressway.

The investigation has also revealed that the vehicle had a green light at the intersection.

Two male pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. A third female victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The identity of the victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin are notified.

The driver, who also sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, was cooperating with the investigation. There was no indication of drug or alcohol influence.

San Jose police said it was the 6th fatal collision and victims number 6 and 7 of 2022. This is also the 4th and 5th pedestrian fatalities of 2022.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3566 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.