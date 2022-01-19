OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities investigated a possible explosive device near a federal building in downtown Oakland Wednesday, forcing evacuations and street closures that afternoon.
Law enforcement received reports of the device being found around 12:36 p.m. outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Clay Street.
READ MORE: Oakland City Council: Black Contractors Not Getting Fair Share Of Street-Paving Bids
Clay Street between 11th and 14th Streets is closed as officers are evacuating the area due to possible incendiary device. There are no further details at this time. PIO is headed to the scene. Media staging 11th and Clay pic.twitter.com/rFTabDwT4X
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 19, 2022
Police officials provided few details on the device, but noted that it looked real enough that they called the Alameda County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to investigate.
READ MORE: UPDATE: State Attorney General Opens Civil Rights Investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
Clay Street between 11th and 16th St and Jefferson and Broadway is closed due to possible incendiary device. @ACSOSheriffs bomb squad on the scene. There are no further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/SOxRQd06ND
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 19, 2022
BART noted that the 12th Street Station entrance was closed during the investigation.
The Frank Ogawa Plaza Entrance at 12th Street Station is closed until further notice due to Oakland Police activity. Please use other station entrances to enter and exit 12th Street Station.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 19, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is provided.MORE NEWS: Prosecutors Charge Fourth Dublin Prison Worker With Sex Abuse