OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities investigated a possible explosive device near a federal building in downtown Oakland Wednesday, forcing evacuations and street closures that afternoon.

Law enforcement received reports of the device being found around 12:36 p.m. outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Clay Street.

Police officials provided few details on the device, but noted that it looked real enough that they called the Alameda County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to investigate.

BART noted that the 12th Street Station entrance was closed during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is provided.

Oakland possible explosive device investigation (CBS)