SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following an armed altercation inside a car in a Santa Rosa Safeway parking lot, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said Francisco Reyes-Quevas was being held on a variety of charges including possession of machine gun parts, possession of an assault rifle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 1799 Marlow Rd. at 2:42 p.m.

The officers were provided with a description of a vehicle associated with the gun report. Allegedly there was an argument between Reyes-Quevas and two acquaintances inside the vehicle when he pointed the rifle at one of them.

The black Hyundai sedan was located. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a Kel-Tec 9mm Sub-2000 folding rifle with a 30-round high-capacity magazine. An additional 9mm magazine loaded with ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

Reyes-Quevas was arrested without incident. He was on felony probation with terms to submit to warrantless search and seizure of his residence by law enforcement.

Immediately following his arrest, detectives completed a probation search of Reyes-Quevas residence and located additional magazines, firearm parts, ammunition and a machine gun converter “switch.”

The machine gun conversion piece, commonly referred to as a “Glock Switch,” is a small device which can be installed on Glock style handguns to convert them to fully automatic machine guns. The device is illegal under federal and California law.