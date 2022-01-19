COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood Wednesday night.

The department tweeted shortly before 7:30 p.m. that the shooting took place in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue.

Officers said the shooting involved a suspect in an apparent carjacking. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.