SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Rose Garden neighborhood Wednesday night.
The department tweeted shortly before 7:30 p.m. that the shooting took place in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue.
Officers said the shooting involved a suspect in an apparent carjacking. No further details about the shooting were immediately available.
We are currently at the scene of an Officer involved shooting in the area of Hedding St and Park Av.
The shooting involved a car jacking suspect.
We are still gathering details and will update here when we can. pic.twitter.com/xPJGv8bGqj
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 20, 2022
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.