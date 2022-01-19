SAN MATE (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Wednesday evening are investigating a shooting after a victim was found in a parking lot at Hillsdale Mall, according to authorities.
Police confirmed that there is currently no threat to the public.
Police said the shooting was reported to authorities shortly after 5:30 p.m. Arriving officers went to the mall located on the first block of 31st Avenue and encountered a shooting victim in a mall parking lot and are investigating to determine what occurred.
Police said the incident did not occur inside the mall. Additional details will be released as information is made available.